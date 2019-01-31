Midrand - Adamant social media users currently using Vodacom say they are ready to port to other cellular service providers.
This comes after the cellphone network failed to meet the deadline to pay Nkosana Makate what protesters say is R70 billion for his 'Please Call Me' idea. The deadline passed with no word on any settlement.
Protesters gathered outside Vodacom's offices in Midrand in an attempt to force the giant network operator to pay Makate. Those who could not join the protest showed support by threatening to switch to other networks.
Vodacom was warned that it had until 10am on Thursday to pay or face the wrath of citizens mobilising for a total shutdown of services at Vodacom stores.
The battle between Vodacom and Makate dates back to more than a decade.
In 2016, the Constitutional Court instructed Vodacom and Makate to negotiate and to agree on reasonable compensation payable to him, but this has not happened, with Makate rejecting Vodacom’s “ridiculous” offers to settle the matter.
Two weeks ago, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi intervened challenging the network to pay. People rallied behind Lesufi, some even threatening to leave the network operator if it did not pay. While some have stated that they did not understand why the MEC had intervened, many have shown him support.
#VodacomShutDown another sim is R2 I am porting my whole household today family of 6— #Buyisanimhlaba (@pozcandy) January 31, 2019
Yes I'll be changing, an injury to one is as injury to all. It's not just about @Vodacom or #Makate, it's about the injustices we experience from these big companies pic.twitter.com/ZgtyRMfo1m— Ashley Moloisane🇿🇦 (@ashley_moloi) January 31, 2019
If @Vodacom does not pay by 10h00 today I am cancelling my cellphone insurance and won't renew the contract in July 2019. #VodacomPayMakate #VodaPayHim #VodacomShutdown— Mshula (@Mshula) January 31, 2019
Some customers however said they would not be taken by the hype and would remain with Vodacom.
This #VodacomShutdown movement is stupidly shortsighted if you ask me. I mean, so this one guy would walk away with ZAR 70 BILLION ( that's half the company's total equity). At the expense of 7 554 jobs to be lost consequently?— Tshepiso Masilonyane (@MrFinePresident) January 31, 2019
Let's not get too excited here people!
People fighting for that R70B like they’re getting a share 😂😂😂 #VodacomShutdown— LOVE (@Khumology) January 31, 2019