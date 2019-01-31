Midrand - Adamant social media users currently using Vodacom say they are ready to port to other cellular service providers.

This comes after the cellphone network failed to meet the deadline to pay Nkosana Makate what protesters say is R70 billion for his 'Please Call Me' idea. The deadline passed with no word on any settlement.

Protesters gathered outside Vodacom's offices in Midrand in an attempt to force the giant network operator to pay Makate. Those who could not join the protest showed support by threatening to switch to other networks.

Vodacom was warned that it had until 10am on Thursday to pay or face the wrath of citizens mobilising for a total shutdown of services at Vodacom stores.

The battle between Vodacom and Makate dates back to more than a decade.

In 2016, the Constitutional Court instructed Vodacom and Makate to negotiate and to agree on reasonable compensation payable to him, but this has not happened, with Makate rejecting Vodacom’s “ridiculous” offers to settle the matter.

Two weeks ago, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi intervened challenging the network to pay. People rallied behind Lesufi, some even threatening to leave the network operator if it did not pay. While some have stated that they did not understand why the MEC had intervened, many have shown him support.



