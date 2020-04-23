Volunteers in Mamelodi test reluctant residents for Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Armed with screening questionnaires and donning bright yellow bibs, health workers and volunteers yesterday infiltrated the streets of Mamelodi to test residents for Covid-19. More than 200 volunteers circled the Lusaka informal settlement, going house to house and stopping residents on the streets. What they found was an informal settlement characterised by a hive of activity, with people basking in groups and small businesses plying their trade along the dusty streets. Children played soccer and indigenous games, while elders looked on. Some residents hurled insults at them, claiming that it was them that brought the coronavirus into the communities, but that did not deter the volunteers from dispersing into the buzzing streets. “We don’t get sick from such a lousy sickness.

"We have survived much worse, like poverty and HIV. It’s you guys (volunteers) that bring us this virus. We are fine here,” said a resident, who was reluctant to test.

For Max Machingura, who has lived in the area for a decade, the trickle of people to test was no surprise. It reminded him of when HIV first emerged in the country, he said.

“In South Africa, this thing is like HIV, which we also didn’t take it seriously until we saw people dying,” he said.

Chairperson of the Centre for Civic and Democracy Education, Reverend Dr Paledi Magopa, said he was surprised at how the informal settlement remained oblivious to the lock down regulations.

“It’s business as usual. It’s like people don’t even care,” he said.

Magopa told the Pretoria News the department was targeting densely populated areas, as well as areas with vulnerable people.

He said in all the informal settlements visited in Mamelodi, including Skierlik, Nkandla, Marikana and Lusaka, the majority of the people were nonchalant about the virus.

“Don’t get me wrong. They are well aware of it and what to do to avoid it, they are just not doing it,” he said.

Magopa said he was hopeful that visibility of volunteers would push people to realise “this thing is serious”.

Today the screening will be done in Region 6, which includes A3, A4, A5 and the rest of the D section in Mamelodi.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News