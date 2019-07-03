VUSI ‘KHEKHE’ MATHIBELA, pictured in the dock for charges of extortion, was in court yesterday for the murder of businessman Wandile Bozwana. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Mamelodi’s so-called number one tsotsi, Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela, was back in court yesterday, this time over the murder of North West billionaire Wandile Bozwana. Bozwana was shot several times on the N1 Garsfontein off-ramp in October 2015. According to the State, this was an assassination in which Mathibela was involved.

This was the first time that Mathibela had faced the murder trial in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, while being behind bars. He had been out on R50000 bail, but this was withdrawn earlier this year for his allegedly not adhering to his bail conditions.

This included that he had to render his passport to the investigating officer, as he was not allowed to leave the country. But Mathibela used his passport to go on holiday in Mauritius, and was nabbed by the police as he was preparing to go on holiday in Dubai.

He was also arrested on unrelated charges, including extortion.

Mathibela is embroiled in a number of court applications to try to secure bail again and challenge the legality of his latest arrest.

But for now he has to concentrate on his murder trial, which has been dragging its heels for years.

He and his co-accused - Sipho Patrick Hudla, 34, of Soweto, Matamela Robert Mutapa, 40, of Bramley and Bonginkosi Paul Khumalo, 36, of Joburg - are also facing charges for the attempted murder of Bozwana’s girlfriend, Mpho Baloyi.

They earlier pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Their trial was dominated by a trial within a trial in which he and his co-accused challenged the admissibility of CCTV footage, allegedly depicting the movements of Bozwana and his girlfriend on the day of the killing.

The defence disputed the authenticity of some of the footage, and said the State must prove that it was not tampered with.

But the court ordered that this was temporarily allowed as evidence, until a final ruling in this regard was made.

Meanwhile, Mathibela’s three co-accused this week embarked on yet another trial within a trial, in which they dispute so-called confessions made by them. They say they were not legally obtained, as they never wanted to make confessions.

