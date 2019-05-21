Alleged criminal kingpin Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela at a previous court appearance. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Things just don’t get any better for Mamelodi’s most feared taxi boss Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela as he is set to be tried for a new charge of armed robbery.



The incarcerated businessman, who is fighting for his freedom in at least three cases, will appear in the Johannesburg Regional Court to defend himself against another case the State will put before him on June 21.





Leading attorney in his defence, Advocate Solomon Mkhabela said the latest charge of armed robbery will be based on the testimony of a facial comparison expert.





“I don’t anticipate a long trial because basically there are two witnesses involved. Chances are the matter might be finalised on that day.”





While Mathibela’s council is set to go to the Supreme Court of Appeal to challenge a section of the criminal procedure act which allowed the high court to provincially revoke his bail without his presence, another reason to go to court emerged.





The high court released reasons used by justice Sardiwalla from the Palace of Justice to dismiss Mathibela’s motion to challenge the legality of his arrest for allegedly extorting and intimidating Mamelodi business people to pay protection fees.





In March, Mkhabela told Pretoria News that Mathibela and his council were stunned by the order to dismiss, with costs, the urgent application which sought to have Mathibela’s arrest declared unlawful.





Mathibela’s council sought reasons for the order to dismiss the motion as they had made arguments in court and were already expecting a judgment but they instead received the court order.





According to Sardiwalla’s comments on the document seen by Pretoria News, all the respondents sufficiently proved on a balance of probabilities that Mathibela’s arrest was lawful.



