Pretoria - Generations The Legacy’s latest storyline about a virus called Vutha has sent Twitter users into a spin and a barrel of laughs.
It was announced in the soapie that there hasn’t been a cure or any treatment so far, and that the virus is highly contagious.
Viewers seem to have taken the virus very seriously and have now resorted to wearing protective clothing when watching the show.
One person has died and four people are critical.
It started when Kabisi found Smanga in a bad state and alerted Sphe.
Sphe recognised the symptoms - a rash, coughing, chills and sweats- and rushed him to the hospital.
She also placed him under quarantine with Ayanda, and both have come to realise how deadly the unknown virus is.
The medical teams also made a public announcement to alert the community to be aware of the symptoms and get medical help immediately.
The SABC1 show airs weekdays at 8pm.
Here are some of the memes that have been doing the rounds on Twitter:
When There Is A "Vutha Virus" In The Community!— I Saw👀 You And I (@julius_thamana) May 20, 2019
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/x2lIl22Llk
#vuthavirus #comedy @lasizwe pic.twitter.com/IXIdVW4lTT— Banele_Ndaba (@Swaggy_B_Rsa) May 19, 2019
Prevention is better than Cure.wont risk this Vutha virus..what if i can just get infected by watching tbe Tv? pic.twitter.com/gVb6W7k1hC— andrienontie mathema (@AndrieNontie) May 19, 2019
Vutha virus. pic.twitter.com/tbkA3PcggO— MoradiwaHlalele 👑 (@Miz_M) May 18, 2019
#generationthelegacy— A BabyG♡ (@_NthabsMotjopi) May 18, 2019
Ricky Rick once warned us nge vutha virus but samhleka. pic.twitter.com/UPvxDc2e4e
Generations Vutha Virus has spread out to Cape Town. I am so paranoid 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BjmTngvoT4— Lira Elle 🌈 🍑 (@ElleLiraGobeni) May 18, 2019
I don't wanna take chances 😷@Gen_legacy #vuthavirus pic.twitter.com/P8bLCfUdCd— Asanda M (@AsandaM02989712) May 18, 2019
@Gen_legacy— TheeGeeEntertainment (@TheeGeeEnterta1) May 17, 2019
@VuthaVirus@RCGameforLife #ChallengeAccepted#TheeGeeEntertainment@N0chillinmzasi @JokesMemesFacts @NoChillMzansi pic.twitter.com/dsbRERVTi7
As I catch the Vutha virus of laughter 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/azs0gVNxJN— Mathseti (@Mathseti) May 17, 2019
Generations and Vutha virus .😂😂😂— curio misheck (@curiomisheck) May 17, 2019
#GenerationsTheLegacy pic.twitter.com/GgTGDnEPn9
#GenerationsTheLegacy this Vutha virus will kill me 😭😭when its gonna end pic.twitter.com/cMVevrT8bN— Nonjabulo (@Nonjabu67) May 17, 2019
The Vutha Virus has finally "reached" Cape Town #GenerationsTheLegacy pic.twitter.com/yrvmsrvNny— NOMFUSI LENGS (@NomfusiLengs) May 17, 2019
Vutha virus. pic.twitter.com/mcwbHaIK6W— Leadership (@Just_NewGuy) May 17, 2019
The #Vuthavirus @Gen_legacy 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wTjT773XvO— Iviwe Nkunge (@INkunge) May 17, 2019
