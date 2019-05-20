Pretoria - Generations The Legacy’s latest storyline about a virus called Vutha has sent Twitter users into a spin and a barrel of laughs.

It was announced in the soapie that there hasn’t been a cure or any treatment so far, and that the virus is highly contagious.

Viewers seem to have taken the virus very seriously and have now resorted to wearing protective clothing when watching the show.

One person has died and four people are critical.

It started when Kabisi found Smanga in a bad state and alerted Sphe.

Sphe recognised the symptoms - a rash, coughing, chills and sweats- and rushed him to the hospital.

She also placed him under quarantine with Ayanda, and both have come to realise how deadly the unknown virus is.

The medical teams also made a public announcement to alert the community to be aware of the symptoms and get medical help immediately.

The SABC1 show airs weekdays at 8pm.

Here are some of the memes that have been doing the rounds on Twitter: