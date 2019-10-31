Waiting to be taken home from Jubilee District Hospital









Pretoria - Despite efforts by Jubilee District Hospital, patient Daniel Malinga has yet to be claimed - 32 years after he was admitted following a head injury. He was taken to the facility in Hammanskraal after allegedly being assaulted by his girlfriend until he became epileptic, leading to stroke. The wheelchair-bound patient, believed to be in his seventies cannot talk or write. The hospital said his country of origin and age remained a mystery as his file had been misplaced. It is suspected he might be from Zimbabwe or Mozambique. However, foreigners with missing family members have been to the facility to identify him, with no success. Social worker supervisor Mosidi Mogale said they had also conducted DNA tests twice, but the results come back as “unidentified” or “unknown”.

She said they had been unable to trace his girlfriend, and efforts to match his fingerprints to trace his kin through Home Affairs had been unsuccessful.

“Hospital records with details provided by the girlfriend when he was first admitted were lost, and we have no way of finding out more about him.”

Mogale said they had been working on getting Malinga naturalised in order to get him an ID so he could be placed in an old-age home.

The hospital is also home to four other unclaimed patients, who were brought in by the police, residents and emergency services. All the patients were stable and some were ready to go home, Mogale said.

They are kept in a subacute ward, which is a combination of men and women who were previously in acute wards but are now stable, and face social problems, just like Malinga.

Weleminah Sithole, 42, was brought in by the police just over a year ago and is schizophrenic.

“She was found roaming alongside the R101. It took months before she could give us information about her whereabouts and who she is,” Mogale said.

Despite going to the hostels near Soshanguve where she claimed to come from to locate her family, they did not succeed. Residents around the hostels told the hospital social workers that they recognised her, but none of them knew where she lived.

They got a lead that her mother could be living in Winterveld and was mentally ill and had only one eye. There, too, the hospital reached a dead end.

Another patient is Hendrik van der Venter, 57, who was admitted about six months ago after he was brought in by people from an old-age home where he was living. He, too, is stable, but the hospital can’t make out what he says. He has previously had a stroke.

Moeketsi, about whom nothing is known apart from his first name, was brought to the hospital by community members after collapsing on the side of the road. No one has visited him since he was admitted two months ago.

Mogale said that when given a pen, he only wrote “MO” and smiled. He cannot talk.

The last patient, who identifies herself as either Shirley Hlungwane or Tsakane Sithole, has been kept in the new female mental ward as her condition is still severe. Mogale said they had not tried to visit her home due to her state.

She said the hospital had a problem when it was time to discharge patients as their families often did not want them back.

