Pretoria - What was meant to be a romantic stroll in the park turned into a horror jaunt at the weekend when robbers spoilt the couple’s trip to the Klapperkop Nature Reserve. The Joburg-based couple decided to use the weekend to visit the crime-ridden nature reserve known for its panoramic views of Pretoria, in addition to having perfect trails for jogging, cycling and mountain biking.

So, naturally, said Nolo Mokotedi about the breakaway with her partner, they were inspired and delighted by the scenery, until the arrival of the criminals.

While they were sitting on the rocks near the shrubs not far from the look-out catching their breath, a man described as dirty and shabbily dressed crept up on them from behind.

“I just thought he was going to ask us for food and money, so I carried on with my conversation,” Nolo said.

But her partner realised otherwise, especially when he saw a second man approaching, and he immediately screamed, “babe, run”.

The only thing the couple had on them was a cellphone and their set of car keys. Muddled and scared, she attempted to flee while her partner prepared to fight the two men off.

“Lots of rocks were thrown. Eventually one of them took out a knife and walked towards me”

In a moment of genius, her partner yelled to her “Babe, where’s the gun? to which Nolo replied ‘it’s in the car’.”

Fearing for the lives, the culprits fled, leaving the couple distraught. Needless to say they had no firearm in the car. None of their possessions were taken.

Stakeholders at the nature reserve near Fountains Circle have been fighting a losing battle against crimefor years. Last year it was inundated with violent incidents which resulted in one fatality. The highest record last June was 33 incidents in 13 days. In October one of the attackers was fatally wounded after he tried to flee.

A spokesperson for Hi-Risk Unit, Arthur Crewe, a private security company guarding the reserve, said the muggings had declined after the installation of a boom gate, and increased patrols. He said people should also consider that in winter muggings generally declined because people did not visit the nature reserve.

Crewe admitted that more could be done, like introducing a more aggressive and assertive security strategy.

The head of Justice and Violence Prevention at the Institute for Security Studies, Gareth Newham, said crime was prevalent in the area despite various interventions.

“An option is for Crime Intelligence to launch an undercover operation to identify perpetrators and the networks they belong to,” he said.

MMC for Community Safety Karen Meyer said a new strategic framework had been approved for the City's Metro Police. This entailed going back to regionalisation, which means more visible policing on the street.

“We are going to do an assessment of each and every ward. Before the end of the year every single aspect of the Metro police will have its own mandate and strategy.”

Earlier this year, Cedric Thenga from the City’s nature conservation department said R7million was ploughed into all seven regional nature reserves and resorts around the city.

This was to fix the perimeter fence at Ga-Mothakga Recreation Resort in Atteridgeville, infrastructure at Groenkloof Nature Reserve and security features at Bronkies Nature reserve in Bronkhorstspruit. Fort Klapperkop would be getting the lion’s share of R2m because it was rife with crime.

