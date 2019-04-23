Brandon William Pyatt

Pretoria - The UK fugitive who was on the run for more than 21 years could not be be linked to any crimes in Tshwane. SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said Brandon William Pyatt, 64, was apprehended in Hatfield last week when police acted on information that a wanted man was in the area.

Naidoo said the man had been living under fictitious names, and it was unclear if he had a wife and children in the country.

Pyatt appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court last week, and the matter was adjourned for an extradition hearing, said Naidoo.

Despite the man being linked to several criminal activities in the country, including car theft, he could not be linked to any around the city.

In 2009, Pyatt was arrested for turning his home on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast into a dagga farm. He was released on bail, but missed a subsequent court appearance and absconded.

Naidoo also confirmed that the man was wanted for a car theft case, reported in Umbilo in 2014. The vehicle was recently found in Makhanda (Grahamstown). He recently appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court for that crime. He was also reportedly arrested in Howick in 2010 for possession of an unlicenced firearm.

Pyatt was once threatened with legal action for using a photo of former soccer star Eric Cantona on wines and brandy without his consent.

The National Crime Agency in the UK confirmed in a statement that Pyatt had been convicted of a series of fraud and deception offences in Chester Crown Court in 1998 and was sentenced to five years in prison.

“However Pyatt, who is originally from Droylsden in Manchester, skipped bail during his trial and fled the UK, sparking a manhunt that lasted more than two decades.”

According to the agency, his initial conviction was related to a series of frauds committed by a vehicle-leasing firm operated by Pyatt in the north west of England in the mid-1990s, which led to his victims suffering significant financial losses. Some lost their businesses and livelihoods as a result.

“Pyatt is believed to have gone abroad immediately after he failed to return to court, and continued to evade the authorities using a series of false identities.

“As well as being wanted by the National Crime Agency for the original offences, he is also wanted by South Yorkshire police, and for fraud and theft offences allegedly committed during his time in South Africa.”

The South African charges would first be dealt with before any extradition proceedings could take place.

