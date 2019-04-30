FULUFHELO SIPHUMA gets into her stride for the Fitness Masterclass she will be hosting at the Union Buildings on May 11.

Pretoria - The history of the Union Buildings had everything to do with the decision by chartered accountant and fitness motivator and trainer Fulufhelo Siphuma to host her next event at the iconic venue. On May 11, Siphuma will hold her Fitness Masterclass at the Union Buildings, “to get people to fall in love with taking care of their health through exercise”.

“South Africans have just been named one of the most unhealthy nations in the world. This needs to change, and my contribution to this country is to bring about that change.

“My aim with this event is to transition fitness from just a subculture or a phase to a mainstream lifestyle.”

Why the Union Buildings? “They’re the administrative capital of the country, and a historic location that signifies women of influence - think August 1956 Women’s March.

“This resonates with me, to say as women, although we have new challenges now, we can still conquer in the same way. We can still use our influence to make a difference.

“The Mandela statue was another motivation. In December 2013, people of different races tolerated long queues to pay their last respects to Nelson Mandela.”

Siphuma said her fitness events had been well received and she couldn’t be more grateful. “I started hosting these events last year with 10 people and the numbers have been increasing since.

“I’m blown away by the zeal shown by our people, who are making the choice to get fit and take care of themselves like never before.”

The fitness masterclass will be a combination of workouts - dance, resistance, functional and body weight - and other aspects of wellness such as mental health and work-life balance.

There will also be massages and entertainment “to make everyone merry and have an overall good experience”, she said.

Siphuma will also host various boot camps in addition to the fitness masterclass, which will focus on helping people, professionals and women live a healthy lifestyle. “I don’t only provide exercises for the day, but exercises that they can do at home always.

“I’ve partnered with Phalaphala FM to give fitness talks to its 900 000 listenership on Tuesdays. I recently joined a National Wellness Day supported by prominent brands such as Absa, Investec and Dream Body Fitness, hosted by SNG Grant Thornton.”

Outside of fitness, Siphuma is an audit manager with five mentees. “If I’m not at the office, I’m out motivating students in high school and varsity, addressing the issues of poverty, unemployment and inequality through education by promoting my profession. I’m involved in various social investments projects in my personal capacity.

“I’ve just started a YouTube channel that will bring all-wellness content. I plan to continue to give the most organic, authentic fitness advice through all the platforms I have, including radio talk shows.”

