Kabelo Tladinyane and Kennedy Nemashongwe in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Rudzani Matshili

Pretoria - A warrant of arrest has been issued for one of three men facing charges of public violence and violations of the Road Traffic Act relating to protests outside Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering church. Prince Gcaba was due to make his second appearance alongside Kabelo Tladinyane and Kennedy Nemashongwe in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Wednes morning but failed to arrive.

Gcaba recently visited Bushiri’s church and confessed to being party to the protests. He subsequently apologised.

The trio made their first appearance in January and were granted R500 bail each.

During the brief appearance, the trio’s lawyer Vincent Shela said he wanted a warrant of arrest to be issued immediately as he did not know his client’s whereabouts.

Shela said he also hadn’t communicated with the accused since their first appearance.

“Since our first appearance, I’ve only had consultation with the first and second accused in this matter, the third accused - having all my contact details and office address - has not paid a visit to my office or communicated with me telephonically.”

Shela said he also learned that Gcaba had provided the court with a false home address.

“I did not have instructions about his whereabouts or where he is staying. I’ve just only learned and been advised that he does not stay at the address he gave to the court, which means that he has misled me and the court by giving false information.”

“I do not have any instructions and a warrant of arrest must be issued with immediate effect because I cannot say it can be held over whilst I have not had any communication with the client regarding his whereabouts.”

Bail for Nemashongwe and Tladinyane was extended.

They are due back in court on March 14.

Pretoria News