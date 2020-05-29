Waste pickers’ matter struck off Gauteng High Court, Pretoria roll

Pretoria - In a blow for most of the city’s waste pickers to resume their trade during the Covid-19 lockdown regulations, the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, struck their matter off the roll due to a lack of urgency. Judge Vivian Tlhapi did not give reasons yesterday for her order. This followed an application this week by a group of waste pickers to obtain an order to allow them to work during this time without a permit. Minister of Environmental Affairs, Forestry and Fisheries, Barbara Creecy issued Covid-19 regulations on May 14 in relation to the recycling of waste informal industry. She directed that they could not work without a permit - in this case obtained from the City of Tshwane.

The waste pickers asked the court to overturn these regulations as they had been working for many years before the lockdown without a permit.

They were allowed to work again under level 4 of lockdown, but many had their trolleys confiscated by metro police soon after they started working. They were told to go home.

The group turned for help to Lawyers for Human Rights in a bid to work.

The court result this week has been devastating for the group.

“We are extremely concerned about the well-being of our clients who have struggled to make ends meet since the beginning of lockdown,” lawyer Thandeka Chauke said.

She said they were hopeful to start working again under level 4, but their hope was short-lived.

“We are disappointed in the outcome of the court application that was dismissed due to a lack of urgency. We are of the view that the matter remains urgent and we are considering various options.”

She said most of the waste pickers could not obtain permits for a variety of reasons, including theyare foreign nationals and do not have IDs, passports or in some cases, any other documents.

The lawyers said they were also extremely worried about this group as it was unknown for how long NGOs would provide them with food.

The government, in its opposing papers, did not dispute that waste pickers may operate under level 4 of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations, but was adamant that they could only work if they had a permit.

Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said waste picking had been categorised as a permitted service under level 4. But in terms of the new regulations, they must have a permit.

“There is no dispute that all informal waste pickers within the Tshwane municipal area may commence business activities, but it must be in line with the regulations,” she said.

Pretoria News