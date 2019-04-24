THE City has shut down the Onderstepoort landfill site in Rosslyn as of March 31. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Recyclers have been identified as the biggest polluters of rivers across the metro. MMC for Agriculture and Environment Management Richard Moheta expressed dissatisfaction with recyclers sorting garbage near rivers. Condemning their behaviour, he said it should stop because it was costly for the City to clean up rivers.

Moheta said: “Quite a large number of people doing recycling are foreigners. I have done oversight across the city and around rivers such as Hennops River and found people there sorting out rubbish. As a result we have more pollution around our rivers.”

He was also unhappy with the way many people go about recycling. “Instead of recycling they are creating more pollution around the City.”

Moheta said plans were afoot to host workshops to educate people about recycling. “We have to restrategise because there is a lot of pollution by recyclers. I’m not happy with it.”

Some recyclers were accused of also polluting residential areas. “They even go where residents live to separate rubbish and leave waste behind.”

To address the problem, the MMC said the City would identify spaces where recyclers could sort out waste materials. “It will then be left with the metro police to enforce the by-laws,” Moheta said

He was speaking after the City announced it was providing waste containers to residents, especially those living in inaccessible places like informal settlements. The City would allocate R9.2million for waste containers and the development of waste water transfer stations, landfill sites and waste recycling sites.

In recent years, the City had constantly asked residents to recycle waste materials because it was running short of landfill sites. At least six of the landfill sites had been closed, leaving the City with only four.

Onderstepoort landfill site in Rosslyn was the most recent to be closed on March 31. The site will however be opened until December 31 for garden refuse only, before it could be completely decommissioned.

Moheta said: “We have exhausted several of our landfill sites. Onderstepoort landfill in Rosslyn is closed, but it has certain allowances that we can utilise for garden refuse.”

After December, the City will embark on a process to rehabilitate the site. “There is no more land. We need to come up with a strategy like using waste to generate energy.”

Regarding the waste containers, he said they would be useful around informal settlements. They are to assist with the dumping of waste while the City continued to rehabilitate the landfills.”

He said it was sometimes difficult for big trucks to go into informal settlements for waste collection due to spatial arrangements.

“We will give people plastics to dispose of rubbish in the containers.”

