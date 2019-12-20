Waste pickers try to get Tshwane to rebuild shacks









A waste picker with a bag. Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko Pretoria - The City of Tshwane is facing yet another urgent application involving the alleged illegal forced removal of waste pickers, this time in the east of the city, where bulldozers were used to demolish shacks. Waste pickers who lived and operated from a site on the corner of Solomon Mahlangu Drive and Delmas Road launched an urgent application in which they are asking that the City within 48 hours of the order being granted, build emergency shelters for them. They say these must be similar to those that the metro police had demolished in September. They are also claiming R1 500 each in emergency damages for their goods which they said were destroyed or taken by the metro police during the raid. The group of 93 waste packers turned to court with the help of Lawyers for Human Rights, who will argue that their forceful removal was illegal.

Waste picker Chengetanai Shiri, said in court papers that during the City’s “clean-up”, the police left 93 people, including women and children, destitute.

Shiri explained that during 2010 a group of waste packers spotted the opportunity to start working in the Erasmuskloof area.

“It is a hard job. Our race against the formal waste removers normally starts at 5 in the morning. We drag our trolleys for hours and for several kilometres while rummaging through dustbins for any recyclable valuables, including paper, glass, plastic and metal tins.”

He said the items are then transported in their trolleys to their “operating site” where the recyclables are sorted and sold to higher level traders or formal recycling companies.

The buyers come to the operating site on a daily or weekly basis to collect the items.

Shiri said for instance one of their buyers purchase white paper at R1.50 per kilogram.

Shiri said they have a bookkeeping system in place, which reflects what they sell and earn.

“I, as most male members of this community, earn between R3 000 and R4 000 a month,” he added.

Pretoria News