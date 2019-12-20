Waste pickers who lived and operated from a site on the corner of Solomon Mahlangu Drive and Delmas Road launched an urgent application in which they are asking that the City within 48 hours of the order being granted, build emergency shelters for them.
They say these must be similar to those that the metro police had demolished in September.
They are also claiming R1 500 each in emergency damages for their goods which they said were destroyed or taken by the metro police during the raid.
The group of 93 waste packers turned to court with the help of Lawyers for Human Rights, who will argue that their forceful removal was illegal.