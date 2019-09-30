Waste pickers want to take city to court after site on Delmas Rd cleared







A waste picker with a bag. Local waste pickers want to take the Tshwane Metro to court. Siphiwe Sibeko Pretoria - Waste pickers in Pretoria east want to take the City of Tshwane to court after they say they were evicted from working at a site on the corner of Solomon Mahlangu Drive and the Delmas road,. They claim that Tshwane Metro Police used bulldozers to demolish their structures and dispose of their waste materials. Louis du Plessis of Lawyers for Human Rights said the organisation intended to make an application on behalf of the waste pickers seeking a remedy to their loss. Their legal bid was aimed at claiming for damaged goods and missing materials confiscated by the metro police. “You can’t take other people’s things; it is theft. No law gives you the right to take away somebody else’s belongings,” Du Plessis said.

Although she was unsure about the number of people involved, she said they included a few women and street children.

It has been reported that the property was privately owned by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), apparently bought from the City.

Ward 83 councillor Francois Bekker has denied that recyclers were evicted from the land.

“There was, however, an illegal recycling plant of sorts set up. To call it an eyesore would be an understatement. It also posed major health risks and a fire hazard. Under no circumstances could the recycling plant be left unattended to,” Bekker said.

He said the property where the illegal recycling plant had been located, was divided into two areas.

“One half belongs to the PIC. The other half belongs to the Tshwane metro. The recycling plant was on the border, but just on the side of PIC. So let me reiterate; no one was evicted. The waste was merely removed,” he said.

Bekker said he asked the metro to act after he was inundated by complaints from residents and the wider community.

“I take pride in the fact that I acted in the best interests of the law-abiding citizens in the adjacent areas - the people who pay their rates and taxes and surely deserve a clean, healthy and safe environment.”

The alleged eviction was effected at the time when the City has announced plans to build the first batch of waste storage facilities in each of the seven regions for waste pickers to separate recyclable materials.

The plans were announced in line with the City’s Vision 2030 to minimise waste coupled with hazardous and industrial waste management.

Du Plessis said: “The client didn’t give us information that anybody else was involved in the eviction except for the metro cops and the municipality.

"What I gathered last week is that a portion of the property belongs to the PIC and the rest to the municipality.”

She said the organisation would be after those who pushed waste pickers from the land and took away their waste materials.

