Waste picking mom, son from Mamelodi not essential service so work from home

Pretoria - A mother and her son who normally pick-up waste along the streets of Mamelodi have resorted to working from their front yard since they are not on the list of essential services.



While we are on the sixth day of the lockdown, the huge pile of waste keeps growing in Thoko Nhalpo’s front yard. She said most recycling companies they collect for only accepted waste from essential service companies that were currently open.



“This is not the way we are supposed to be working but we have no other space for the waste so we just work from our home. "We have been trying for years to get space and asked for assistance from government but they are failing us yet again,” she said.



She said they spend all day sorting out the material and when they had enough money they hired a van to take it to landfill sites. The recycling business is their only source of income and Nhlapo said things have been much harder since the lockdown. She complained about hunger and said they depended heavily on the cash from recycling.



The pair each have a pair of gloves and a mask which they said they had been using for days.

Nhlapo said she suspected the lockdown might carry on longer because people were not adhering to the president’s rules.

With 16 days left until the end of lockdown the large pile of waste might start to obscure the street where Nhlapo’s lives.

The money they made was said to be very little and not enough to take care of the family.

Nhapho said before the lockdown they made less than a thousand rand monthly however now they made nothing.



“We will have to wait for things to return back to normal again.

"Community members are not exactly fond of dumping sites and we have to deal with that challenge.

"This is a health hazard; it is not safe for anyone to be operating at a place like this. We just need a big enough spot,” she said.



Meanwhile waste pickers, arranged by the City of Tshwane are considered essential workers and will be working during the lockdown.

National Association of South Africa Workers representative Kamogelo Morulane said most waste pickers were now provided with masks and gloves.

