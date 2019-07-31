Boys with life threatening illnesses take part in a Race Experience Day. Picture: Rudzani Matshili

Pretoria - Boys with life-threatening illnesses yesterday conquered their fears by participating in race experience activities as part of the Nelson Mandela Month commemoration. The event was hosted by Reach for a Dream in partnership with DHL Express.

About 20 young boys from Pretoria and Johannesburg - some with mental illnesses - got out of their comfort zone and made the AMG Driving Academy their home for the day, for a Race Experience Day at Swartkops Racetrack, south-west of the city.

The boys, some wheelchair bound, went for skidpan driving before going drifting on the ground in Mercedes-Benz AMG cars.

They had excitement on their faces the entire time, during the experience.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Boys with life threatening illnesses take part in a Race Experience Day. Video: Rudzani Matshili





They cheered and smiled as they went for the stomach churning rides.

The day was described as an inspiring and instilling courage day in the lives of the boys .

Chloe Mpinga, business development manager at Reach for a Dream said they were celebrating courage by helping young boys achieve their dreams through doing courageous activities.

"Today is all about inspiring courage. It's all about getting our boys with life threatening illnesses to do courageous activities.

"They need courage to continue in their lives and they need to know that they can overcome their fears.

"We want them to feel loved and supported, despite whatever illnesses or conditions they may be suffering from," she said.

"You can find that most of these boys only dreamt of riding in an AMG one day but never thought the dream would become a reality, so all that was made possible and we feel happy about it," she told the Pretoria News.

One of the boys said: "I really enjoyed myself today. I never thought I would find myself inside a beautiful car like this and doing all these activities, it was a real great day filled with love. I feel special," he said.

At the end of the event, they were awarded certificates and medals for their participation.

Pretoria News