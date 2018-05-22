Pretoria - Thirty-nine deserving Tshwane University of Technology students will have one less thing to worry about after receiving a handsome bursary from Stud Game Breeders.

As part of its overall efforts to help create a sustainable future for the game industry in South Africa, the Stud Game Breeders group has taken an important new step towards transformation by establishing two programmes aimed at promoting and encouraging skills development in the industry.

A total of R945 000 will go towards the 39 students.

Chairperson of Stud Game Breeders, Jacques Malan, said the bursary is targeted at the deserving students studying for a diploma relevant to the Wildlife Industry at TUT.

He said the other criteria included, the income of family. "In addition to the impressive marks, we also do a background check of the student in order to determine whether they are suited for the bursary,” he said.

Malan said they chose TUT because it was one of a number of South African institutions that is well recognised for its diplomas relevant to the industry.

Kenny Maluleke, a second-year student in nature conservation speaks about the bursary. Video: Sakhile Ndlazi

Beneficiaries of the Stud Game Breeders bursary expressed their sincere thanks and explained what the support means to them. The bursaries pay the tuition and their accommodation.

Kamogelo Selgo a second year student in nature conservation said the R60 000 bursary will assist.

“The bursary proves to me that anything is possible as long as you focus and follow your dreams. Thank you Stud Game Breeders. I thank all the lecturers for inspiring me and keeping me motivated at all times,” she said.

Another student, Kenny Maluleke said: “The bursary has lightened my financial burden which allows me to focus more on the most important aspect of school – learning. Your generosity has inspired me to continue working hard, to help others and give back to the community. Thank you Stud Game Breeders,” he said.