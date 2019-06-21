Dr Clayton Erasmus performs cataract removal surgery at the Pretoria Eye Institute. Picture: Matlhatsi Dibakwane

Pretoria - To raise awareness in Cataract Awareness Month cataract specialist Dr Clayton Erasmus discussed and described the procedure of cataract removal while performing it. Erasmus removed the lens surgically and replaced it with an artificial lens in under 20 minutes.

The lens was removed under local anaesthetic.

Erasmus was part of a team of renowned cataract specialists at the Pretoria Eye Institute in Arcadia who gave their time to perform free cataract removal surgery to more than 70 patients to give them back the gift of sight.

He explained cataract as the name used to describe a condition where the lens of the eye becomes opacified, blocking some light from reaching the retina and interfering with vision.

The most common cause is age related, other known causes include: diabetes, trauma, certain medications and rare systemic diseases. Typically, cataracts occur in adults.

He said after the operation patients can see a direct improvement as cataract surgery has become so advanced that complication rates were less.

“Being part of this initiative is a privilege, to get to give our time and skills to help people see again, tomorrow morning they are going to have a new lease in life.”

To prevent and avoid cataracts he advised for a balanced diet essentially because the eyes are made of blood vessels so looking after the body is the same as looking after the eyes and going for eye pressure screening.

Theatre Manager Karin Wiegand said it has been a privilege to assist patients and to make a difference.

“When most of the patients come in for cataract surgery they are blind, when they leave here they can see. It is wonderful to be a small link in the chain knowing we are making a difference in people’s lives,” Wiegand said.

