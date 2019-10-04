WATCH: 75-year-old man admitted as attorney by Gauteng High Court, Pretoria









Emmanuel Gaza, left and Brandon Tshabangu. Picture: Zelda Venter Pretoria - Emmanuel Gaza, 75, proved that one is never too old to achieve your dreams. He was admitted on Thursday by the Gauteng High Court as an attorney. It took him 14 years to complete his LLB degree and another four years to complete his board exams. But he never gave up. He forged ahead as one law firm after the other rejected his efforts to do his articles with them, due to his advanced age.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Lawyer Brandon Tshabangu speaks on why he gave Emmanuel Gaza a break. Video: Zelda Venter





His break came when he met city lawyer Brandon Tshabangu coincidentally in a lift in court one day.

“He asked me what I was doing here, as he was shocked about my age. I became angry with this young man, as he simply questioned me because I was old. I told him I am a candidate attorney’s clerk. That was the end of that.”

Gaza worked free of charge at the time for an attorney who promised to have his articles registered with the then law society, but he never

did.

He and Tshabangu again ran into each other a few months down the line.

“He again asked me the same questions. This time I told I him things are not moving for me and he invited me to his office.”

This was the beginning of a lifelong friendship, with Tshabangu who immediately decided to take Gaza in to do his articles.

Tshabangu said when Gaza came to him in 2017 for help, he (Tshababgu) had just lost his mother through death.

“He was the same age as my mother and as an honour to her, I decided to register him for his articles and to put him under my umbrella.”

“This is a very inspirational story to me.

"Despite all the impossibilities placed before him, he decided to fight ahead.”

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Emmanuel Gaza speaks about how difficult it was to be admitted. Video: Zelda Venter





Gaza told Tshabangu that he feared the law society would not register him for his articles as he was too old. But Tshabangu vowed to see

that this was done. And he fulfilled this promise.

It was also no easy ride to be admitted, as the judges at first refused this.

They wanted his full work record since he had left school.

But his mentor quickly sorted this out and after a few hours, he had his certificate in his hands, declaring him a full fledged

member of the legal fraternity.

Apart from a few grey hairs, Gaza has a lot of spunk left and he cannot wait for his day in court.

Pretoria News