WATCH: Activist Njabulo Zulu, 12, plans festive surprise for under-privileged Soshanguve children









Njabulo Zulu, 12-year-old anti-bullying activist from Soshanguve. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - Twelve-year-old anti-bullying activist Njabulo Zulu has a pleasant surprise for 35 under-privileged children, who are housed at Jehovah Jairah Orphanage in Soshanguve Block GG. On December 28, she will have a lunch with the orphaned children, aged between 1 and 18, and also donate new clothes to them. The event will be organised under the banner of her newly-formed charity foundation named after her to celebrate both Christmas and New Year. Njabulo made headlines this year when she revealed how she was bullied while at a private school, where she was told that she looked black like shoe polish. At first she felt bad about the treatment, but she has since recovered from it.

Njabulo Zulu, 12, appeals for help with the Christmas lunch she has planned with needy children.





She appeared on a children’s show on TV and in October she hosted an anti-bullying event with about 50 girls.

Njabulo started an anti-bullying campaign using her sad experience to motivate other children who might be going through the same situation like she did.

“I started the campaign because I wanted to become a motivational speaker. I didn’t want any child to go through what I went through,” she previously told the Pretoria News.

Regarding her charity work, she said the foundation wanted to make the wishes of children come true this year by buying them new clothes and shoes.

So far she has been able to buy clothes for at least 20 children.

She appealed to good Samaritans to assist by buying new clothes for the remaining 15 children.

"We need to spend time with the less privileged kids.

"This festive season we will appreciate any kind of donation.

"People can buy any kind of clothing item, a pair of jeans, T-shirts, a dress or shoes.

"These children are really in need of our help," Njabulo said.

Her mom Dudu Zulu will accompany her to deliver the donations on December 28.

She said: "We have just started this year with the foundation work and we would like to extend this good gesture to assist them every year."

Njabulo said: "I would like you to join me in celebrating Ubuntu this Christmas by giving a needy child a moment of happiness.

"On December 28, Njabulo Zulu Foundation will be having lunch with the kids from the Jehovah Jairah Orphanage. Feel free to join us on such a memorable day."

