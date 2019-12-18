Pretoria - Twelve-year-old anti-bullying activist Njabulo Zulu has a pleasant surprise for 35 under-privileged children, who are housed at Jehovah Jairah Orphanage in Soshanguve Block GG.
On December 28, she will have a lunch with the orphaned children, aged between 1 and 18, and also donate new clothes to them.
The event will be organised under the banner of her newly-formed charity foundation named after her to celebrate both Christmas and New Year.
Njabulo made headlines this year when she revealed how she was bullied while at a private school, where she was told that she looked black like shoe polish.
At first she felt bad about the treatment, but she has since recovered from it.