Pretoria - City of Tshwane residents may get some sun and relief from the wet weather on Wednesday as the rain is expected to subside during the course of the day.
A good amount of residents said they would celebrate the change in weather and were already missing the heat that gave way to the aggressive rainy weather.
SA Weather Service forecaster William Ntsunanga said the weather is expected to clear from Wednesday and it will be different from the wet weather that’s been experienced lately.
“On Wednesday there will be isolated thunderstorms and a 30% chance of rain across Gauteng province.
"On Thursday there is no rain expected in Gauteng or Tshwane, but a 30% chance of rain for Friday and the rest of the weekend.”