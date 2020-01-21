Pretoria - While calm and teaching has been restored at Hoërskool Akasia, parents from Pretoria North have taken their demand for their children to be placed at another high school in the area.
Their target this time was Hoërskool Gerrit Maritz, also in Pretoria North, where learners and parents could be seen gathered in groups, seated on camp chairs by the entrance of the school and others sitting in their cars.
A few police cars were present and members of the police also kept watch over the situation.
Parent Motsheki Dichabe said she had applied to both Hoërskool Akasia and Hoërskool Gerrit Maritz for admission for Grade 8, however, her child had been placed in Hillview High School, which she was not happy with.
Dichabe said she was upset that despite there being a number of schools in their neighbourhood many of their children were not admitted to them to make way for children from neighbouring areas.