WATCH: Aggrieved parents demand children be placed at Pretoria's Hoërskool Gerrit Maritz









Parents outside Hoërskool Gerrit Maritz try to find a place for their children to attend school in Pretoria North. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye Pretoria - While calm and teaching has been restored at Hoërskool Akasia, parents from Pretoria North have taken their demand for their children to be placed at another high school in the area. Their target this time was Hoërskool Gerrit Maritz, also in Pretoria North, where learners and parents could be seen gathered in groups, seated on camp chairs by the entrance of the school and others sitting in their cars. A few police cars were present and members of the police also kept watch over the situation. Parent Motsheki Dichabe said she had applied to both Hoërskool Akasia and Hoërskool Gerrit Maritz for admission for Grade 8, however, her child had been placed in Hillview High School, which she was not happy with. Dichabe said she was upset that despite there being a number of schools in their neighbourhood many of their children were not admitted to them to make way for children from neighbouring areas.

“I don’t want Hillview, I want my child to be near to where we live. We applied in May last year yet there are others who applied late who were admitted to the schools.”

“Our children are too young to be waking up before dawn to go to schools far away whilst there are good schools in their own neighbourhood.”

Parents said they had moved to Hoërskool Gerrit Maritz as Hoërskool Akasia had at least managed to admit 21 learners.

Education spokesperson, Steve Mabona said they would be holding meetings with the affected parents.

Mabona stressed that by the department’s records all learners had been placed in schools.

