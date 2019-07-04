ANC Tshwane chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa talks to the media. Picture: Rapula Moatshe

Pretoria - The Auditor-General (AG) fell short of calling for the City Tshwane to be placed under administration by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) during his release of the municipalities annual audit reports last week. This was said by the regional ANC chairperson in Tshwane Dr Kgosi Maepa during a media briefing at Tshwane House.

He was commenting about the AG's adverse findings on the City, which revealed that it incurred a R5 billion irregular expenditure for the 2017/2018 financial year.

Maepa said: "The ANC has noted the horrendous findings contained in the report of the AG and we would like to request the AG to immediately use and apply the amendments of the Act and recoup money wasted and irregularly spent by the DA/EFF coalition corrupt government."

He also called for the MEC for Cogta, Lebogang Maile, to intervene in the municipality by revoking Section 139, which gave him powers to put the City under the provincial administration.

He said that failure to intervene could lead to the total collapse of the City in 90 days.

"It is important to mention this point that the City of Tshwane has failed to spend half of its R4 billion capital expenditure for the 2018/2019 budget.

"This is money meant for new infrastructure in housing, roads and libraries," he said.

Maepa reiterated calls for the suspension of City manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola, saying he must be held accountable for the irregular and illegal appointment of an engineering company called GladAfrica.

The AG found that the company was irregularly appointed by the City for assisting in the roll-out of infrastructure projects worth millions of rands.

Maepa said: "The ANC calls on the executive mayor, speaker of council and chief whip to sit and arrange a special council sitting by latest July 10 2019 to suspend the city manager."

He also questioned the qualifications and appointments of senior officials, who included Previn Govender and the chief of metro police Johanna Nkomo.

He accused Govender of lying about his qualifications and Nkomo of not being in possession of a diploma in traffic management.

"We call upon the executive mayor to immediately remedy the sitation and swiftly remove Previn Govender," he said.

He called for Nkomo to be suspended for lacking the qualifications required for the position of chief of metro police.

