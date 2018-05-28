A Pretoria West businessman expresses disappointment after his perishable stock went rotten due to lack of power for three days. Picture: Rapula Moatshe

Some business people and residents in Pretoria West have expressed anger and frustration over power outages, which plunged some parts of the area into darkness on weekend.

A businessman Musper Banda complained on Monday that power failure, which was experienced since Friday, had cost his business of a grocery shop many customers.

"Without electricity you can't operate a business properly. Now people can't buy our refrigerated stock because it is rotten," he said.



He said he was forced to throw away some of the perishable goods from the fridge.

"Meat in the fridge is damaged. This is not happening for the first time. All that we come to hear when we don't have power is that some people have stolen power cables," Banda said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A Pretoria West businessman expresses disappointment after his perishable stock went rotten due to lack of power for three days. Video: Rapula Moatshe

He said he didn't report the problem to the City, although most people in the area had done so.

"We are now just waiting on the City of Tshwane to come and fix it," Banda said.

Resident Thabile Nkuna yesterday counted her losses after all her perishable goods had gone rotten.

"All the meat I bought a week ago is now rotten. I always spent at least R300 every week to buy meat," she said.

Nkuna said she would like to claim for compensation for her rotten food from the municipality but was reluctant to do so because she didn't have a proof of purchase required by the municipality.

"I am now left with no option but to throw away all the meat in the fridge," she said.

Like other residents, she said no one had explained to them reasons behind power outages.

"It is cold and winter and I don't have a paraffin stove to heat water and prepare food," Nkuna said.

She said she was worried that her electric appliances might be damaged as well.

Another resident Natalie Kashiri said she was forced to get rid of rotten meat on Sunday because she was scared she would fall sick from eating it.

"I am not sure whether I should claim for it or not because I don't have a slip," she said.

MMC for Utility Services Darryl Moss said people with no sales slips can claim for compensation of damaged goods through the City's legal department.

"If we know that there has been a power outage in the area they can claim, but they have to be reasonable. If one comes with a claim of about R15 000 then we will have issues with that. There is a claim form they need to fill in and it is available on the Tshwane website," he said.

Moss said power outages affected a small part of Pretoria West and it was as a result of the faults on cable feeders.

"We have two cable feeders in Pretoria West and one of them developed a fault. While we were busy investigating the fault on the feeder, the other feeder also developed a fault," Moss said.

He said a specialist contractor was brought on board to repair the two cables.

Pretoria News