Pretoria - Angry train commuters, former security personnel and cleaners descended on the national department of transport to issue a warning of a looming march set to shutdown Pretoria on Wednesday, February 12.
Frustrated by the lack of trains in the City of Tshwane’s townships, they took to the capital to picket against poor leadership in the Department of Transport and Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).
A big problem of cable theft and vandalism that hit Metrorail property has left big busy stations like Mabopane's commuters frustrated and struggling to afford to travel to work.
Leaders from the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party (SRWP), Tshwane Real Traders Association, Iketsetseng Traders Association and SA Cleaners, Security and Allied Workers Union (Sacsaawu) led a group that sang and displayed placards outside the department.
Policing authorities were at the Department of Transport to monitor the situation and ensure the safety and security as the group informed officials from the department about a big march headed their way next week.