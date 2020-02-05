WATCH: Angry Tshwane train commuters, security and cleaners warn of looming march









Commuters, security personnel and traders demonstrate and warn the Department of Transport about a looming march over lack of trains in Tshwane. Picture: James Mahlokwane Pretoria - Angry train commuters, former security personnel and cleaners descended on the national department of transport to issue a warning of a looming march set to shutdown Pretoria on Wednesday, February 12. Frustrated by the lack of trains in the City of Tshwane’s townships, they took to the capital to picket against poor leadership in the Department of Transport and Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa). A big problem of cable theft and vandalism that hit Metrorail property has left big busy stations like Mabopane's commuters frustrated and struggling to afford to travel to work. Leaders from the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party (SRWP), Tshwane Real Traders Association, Iketsetseng Traders Association and SA Cleaners, Security and Allied Workers Union (Sacsaawu) led a group that sang and displayed placards outside the department. Policing authorities were at the Department of Transport to monitor the situation and ensure the safety and security as the group informed officials from the department about a big march headed their way next week.

SRWP chairperson Apson Makaung told the officials this was just a warning demonstration and no memorandum would be issued.

He said they needed to brace themselves for a bigger march that will commence at the Bosman Train Station, make a stop at the department and end at Union Buildings.

He said: “We are saying enough is enough. Our people have not had trains since late last year because cables were stolen due to poor and negligent leadership at Prasa.

"Minister Fikile Mbalula is also failing people because they are stranded here. It costs our working class people of low salaries R100 to travel to Johannesburg by taxi daily, they can’t maintain that expense.

“This is all the fault of leaders at Prasa because they let go of security companies and that resulted in criminals stealing a lot of cables.

"Speaking to you now there are no trains in Mabopane, Ga-Rankuwa, Soshanguve and the rest of Tshwane except for Mamelodi and Saulsville where there is like one train carrying people.

“We want change and we don’t want excuses.

"They must use our tax money to solve this problem. Just because it does not affect them does not mean it’s not serious.

"These officials at Prasa use the Gautrain and fly in planes so they don’t know our pain.

"Last year President Ramaphosa was stuck in a train for a few hours and that became news the whole day; meanwhile our people are stuck daily and it’s not taken nearly as seriously.”

Tshwane Traders Forum co-ordinator Bafana Vilakazi said the march will also call on commuters not to vent their frustrations on train drivers and state property.

“We are saying the burning of trains is not ever going to be allowed because that only makes matters worse.

"You can’t complain about insufficient trains and take action to burn some trains because that means there’ll be fewer trains than before.”

