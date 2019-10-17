WATCH: Applause in court as rapist Nicholas Ninow gets life sentence









Convicted rapist, Nicholas Ninow being sentenced in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - Gauteng High Court, Pretoria Judge Papi Mosopa has sentenced Nicholas Ninow to life imprisonment for the rape of a then 7-year-old girl in the Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria. Mosopa delivered his sentence to an applause and chanting from the packed gallery filled with civil rights organisations and representatives from the regional EFF and ANCWL parties. Ninow was handed a life sentence for rape, five years for the obstruction of justice and five years for the possession of drugs. Mosopa said all sentences are to run concurrently. His particulars are to be placed on the sexual offender's register, to ensure that in future Ninow did not work in areas where there were minors.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video People applaud in court as Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow is sentenced to life behind bars for rape and five years for drug possession. Video: Goitsemang Tlhabye



In coming to his sentence he cited how worryingly it is that Ninow came to court claiming drugs were the cause of his actions on the day he raped the girl, but he had admitted he was still using them.

This after he indicated that he was doing drugs in prison as they were “freely available” whilst under detention at the Kgosi-Mampuru II Correctional facility, in order to escape the threats and intimidation he was facing from inmates and prison officials.

Mosopa said he firmly believed however that rehabilitation must be started with the individual first.

The issue of Ninow having genuine remorse was also called into question as Mosopa said the poem and letter he had read out in court, appeared more about regret rather than actual remorse.

Earlier in the day SAPS forensic social worker, Karen Botha said the ordeal had left the now 8-year-old little girl he raped traumatised.

Botha said in the girl's own words she still remembers Ninow's clothes, brown hair and eye colour on the day.

She said according to the girl she still had nightmares every night, where she would see the accused coming into her bedroom just as he did in the bathroom toilet to hurt her.

The girl also said she remembers how Ninow had told her he would kill her if she gave any details to anyone of what happened on the day in question.

Botha added that even during her interactions with the girl, her fear and anxiety were physically visible to her.

"I'm not afraid of snakes or crocodiles but after the incident, I am now mostly afraid of men."

"I'm afraid of men and restaurants.

"I'm scared of restaurant bathrooms they creep me out. I know now that you must go with someone you trust when you want to go to the bathroom."

Botha said the child had also indicated she was afraid of the "paparazzi" as she feared that should her identity be revealed it would result in her being unable to continue with normal schooling, and forced into homeschooling instead.

Pretoria News