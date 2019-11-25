WATCH: Audio clip of Mokgalapa, Senkubuge having sex is authentic - ANC









ANC Tshwane chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa addresses journalists about allegations of a sex scandal involving mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and MMC for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge. Picture: Rapula Moatshe Pretoria - The audio recording which suggested that Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and Roads and Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge engaged in "a sex escapade" is authentic and not tampered with as it was claimed, said the ANC regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa. Maepa was addressing journalists at Tshwane House after the audio clip went viral on social media on Sunday. He said the ANC has consulted with audio experts about the authenticity of the recording and they attested that it was not tampered with. In the clip Mokgalapa could be heard gossiping about the court victory against Maepa at the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria. "The mayor said he was there to gossip about the victory won against Maepa in court.

"So they were gossiping about the ANC because Maepa is not the ANC. We don't know whether Maepa is the mayor's libido booster before sexual intercourse," he said.

Maepa said the ANC has information that there were more sex tapes that were still to be released in public.

He said the party denounced having sex by a "political head of the City" during working hours and in municipal offices.

"We can't have the DA having sex everywhere in the public facilities.

"He must answer for that one. We are not having sex escapades here. We are working here," Maepa said.

He said the ANC would use the codes of conduct of councillors to hold the mayor accountable for the alleged act.

"The executive mayor and the MMC have both not denied that the voices in the audio are theirs; instead they are blaming 'officials' for an illegal audio - this is bizarre and unwarranted," Maepa said.

The ANC also called for the mayor to step down after the revelation of the alleged sex scandal.

In the clip the two appear to be plotting the sacking of senior officials in the administration and are also derogatory towards fellow MMC member for Finance Mare-Lise Fourie as well as speaker of council Katlego Mathebe.

It would appear the clip was recorded on October 2, the day Maepa was in court seeking an order that the City reversed its decision to pay millions to former city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola as part of his contract settlement package.

The voice of Mokgalapa can be heard excitedly saying he was “over the moon” for winning “the case against Maepa”.

On Sunday Mokgalapa opened a case of illegal and unauthorised recording, extortion and defamation at the Brooklyn police station.

He said the recording was intended to extort him to reinstate four officials on suspension for violations of the Municipal Finance Management Act and other legislation governing the conduct of officials of the municipality.

If these officials who are said to be behind this have done nothing wrong, why are they trying to use nefarious ways of getting back into the municipality instead of subjecting themselves to the applicable disciplinary processes?,” the mayor asks.

