Pretoria - "Avoid using free and public Wi-Fi for banking transactions, updating and installing applications on your phones or any electronic devices that you are using". This was a warning by CSIR senior cyber security specialist, Muyowa Mutemwa.

He said this during a media briefing on cyber crime and social media threats in the country at the CSIR today.

Mutemwa said while using free WiFi, someone might intentionally manipulate the operating system and it could be altered to form things that they want to do.

CSIR's Thulani Mashiane, Nyalleng Moorosi, Vukosi Marivate and Muyowa Mutemwa brief the media on cyber sSecurity in South Africa. Video: Virgilatte Gwangwa





"You also don't want to go to your social media accounts because the thing with using free WiFi is that someone can intercept the traffic, encrypt it and find out what your password is and due to that they compromise your private information.

So the first thing one should do is to go on Apple or Android and make sure that the update that's been released is authentic before you install or update it on your phone," he said.

He advised that people should rather use a private network application which allowed ones communication, from their laptops to any service which they are browsing, is in a secure tunnel where if anyone attempts to intercept the traffic on a local WiFi network it will not be able to understand what you are doing on the network.