WATCH: Baffled pupils get taste of new normal at Tshwane schools

Pretoria - On A normal day at break time, there is noise everywhere at the Dr IM Monare Primary School in Mamelodi West, with learners pushing each other in the corridors trying to reach the food court first. Some play soccer and netball on the dusty field and others huddle for the latest gossip. But yesterday the mood was the complete opposite. Learners sat in their classrooms with their food, with hardly any noise or pushing and ­shoving. Most of the Grade 7 learners, who were looking forward to the prospect of playing with their friends and talking about their new crushes, were left baffled at the “new break time”. Learners who mostly relied on a feeding scheme at school, lined up three at a time to collect their rice and soup, and went straight back to their designated desks.

Learners who mostly relied on a feeding scheme at Dr IM Monare Primary School in Mamelodi west eat food in class.





A conversation was initiated here and there between learners, which was hard to make out because of their masks. This was the norm for most of the schools in Mamelodi.

The new lunchtime was a hard adjustment for some learners.

“I enjoy class, and between classes, although we have to keep our distance a good part of lunchtime is talking to friends while eating, and it’s hard to do that,” one pupil said.

Most schools took their learners’ temperatures as they arrived, and entered the results on a health report. The monitoring is just one of the new realities at schools countrywide.

Most schools in Pretoria East also got off to a successful start, with procedures in place to ensure social distancing and forms being filled to acknowledge procedures were in place.

Mamelodi High School also got off to a good start, with matrics and staff adhering to the Covid-19 rules. Principal Mogo Selahle said he was happy with the preparedness and willingness to comply among the learners.

At Willow Ridge High School learners were given a welcome with balloons and ribbons. The mood was also upbeat at Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool, with the boys arriving early, donning their masks with pride and giving each other the elbow greeting.

At Olievenhoutbosch Secondary, principal Shelly Freinkel said the learners were excited to return to school and see one another.

“In order to supervise the short breaks - as physical distance is required - we chose to have them keep their distance, yet be able to still socialise with a friend.”

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi thanked all parents and guardians for entrusting them with their children. “Be assured of our safety systems. Well done. So proud of you. Let’s resolve all those teething problems.”

The SA Human Rights Commission welcomed the commitment of all stakeholders to the opening of schools, but said it would monitor the challenges faced by schools and would publish these as results became available.

