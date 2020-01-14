WATCH: Chaos at Tshwane West District offices as parents try to get children in schools









People queue at the Department of Education Tshwane West District offices to get their children placed in schools. Picture: Chelsea Ntuli Pretoria - There was chaos at the Department of Education Tshwane West District offices as gates were closed to parents who still have no place for their children with schools opening tomorrow. Hundreds of parents were furious and were there with various problems that each of them faced. Some were turned back from schools that told them there was no space for their children and said they had to go back to the district offices to sort it out. Masanabo said she had already bought school uniform and stationery for her child and had already spent a lot of money. Many other parents had the same problem and Let Letsoane was also one of them who came all the way from Mpumalanga to sort it out.

"I recently got a job this side and I've been trying to get space for my three children but still no luck.

"We have been here for two days now and we haven't been helped.

"I missed work and have been standing since 5am just to make sure my children get an education this year," he said.

Some said they haven't slept at all and came to start queuing since 2am.

This has been going on since yesterday and staff members have been giving mixed responses and not assisting.

Parents were told that only those that have registered online would be helped and it would only be Soshanguve residents.

After being asked to queue for hours the parents got fed up and demanded answers from staff members.

Police officers remain on standby and are monitoring the situation.

Some students who have not been placed yet are also stressed and stuck around to hear if there would be any changes.

