Pretoria - There was chaos at the Department of Education Tshwane West District offices as gates were closed to parents who still have no place for their children with schools opening tomorrow.
Hundreds of parents were furious and were there with various problems that each of them faced.
Some were turned back from schools that told them there was no space for their children and said they had to go back to the district offices to sort it out.
Masanabo said she had already bought school uniform and stationery for her child and had already spent a lot of money.
Many other parents had the same problem and Let Letsoane was also one of them who came all the way from Mpumalanga to sort it out.