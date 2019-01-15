A handful of employees stationed at the Civitas building, made their way to the doorstep of the Department of Labour to stage a peaceful demonstration. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye

Pretoria - Cheers and whistles could be heard outside the Department of Labour’s head offices as employees and unions finally got their hands on the report detailing the condition of the Department of Health Civitas building. A handful of employees stationed at the Civitas building, made their way to the doorstep of the Department of Labour to stage a peaceful demonstration calling for the report to be released.

For months employees occupying the building on the corner of Thabo Sehume and Struben street, have protested and staged walk-outs due to the poor working conditions they alleged they had been forced to work under.

Among some of the issues they raised were ineffective ventilation systems, activators and sprinkler systems in the building not in working order.

Things were further aggravated after heavy rains collapsed the ceiling on the 8th floor of the building.

According to Peter Moloi, chairperson of the Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) within the National Department of Health, inspectors, along with a departmental representatives had gone through the building ‘level-by-level and door-to-door’.

In what was described as a ‘first of its kind’ effort.

But Moloi said the agreement to ensure labour unions had a copy was not adhered to.

“As workers returned for duty this January, we called to find out how far the report was but were surprised when told we had to fill in a request via a report.”

“Workers decided that with or without us they were going to demand that report be released to the public, because it is their lives at risk everyday when they have to report for work in an unsafe building.”

A brief celebratory cheer was had after labour representatives walked out of the building with copies of the report.

Moloi said unions would go through the report to ensure its accuracy on the state of things and take things further if needs be.