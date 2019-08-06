THE teams from Pretoria Chinese School finished first and second in the first round of the Pretoria News High School Quiz, sponsored by IIE Varsity College. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The Pretoria News High School Quiz sponsored by IIE Varsity College kicked off on a high note at St Alban’s College yesterday afternoon with the first nine teams participating. The second round will be held at Pretoria Boys High School today, with a third round in Centurion on Wednesday.

The quiz has five categories - current affairs, politics, business, sports and entertainment - with questions based on content in the Pretoria News.

The competition was tough, but teams from the Pretoria Chinese School took first and second place with St Alban’s coming in third. These three teams will go on to the regional final.

Maragon Mooikloof and St Alban’s tied for fourth place with Thuto Bohlale Secondary School from Mamelodi fifth. Other schools participating were Lompec School and FH Odendaal.

The High School Quiz competition is brought to the community by Independent Media’s Pretoria News, The Star, Daily News and Cape Argus newspapers in partnership with IIE Varsity College.

During all the rounds, teams showed enthusiasm and while some questions proved to be easy, with some contestants immediately writing down the answers, others were more thought-provoking.

There was some serious discussion among the teams when it was time to come up with answers. Some contestants even finished before the 60-second period for each question was up.

Quiz master and editor of the Pretoria News Val Boje told the contestants to relax and advised them not to leave any question unanswered.

This year the winning team will receive R20 000 for their school and R2 000 for each team member and coach or teacher. The runners-up will win R10 000 and R1 000 for each team member and their coach.

