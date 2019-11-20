Pretoria - The drug and crime hub in the heart of Pretoria's flat land is finally coming down.
This after years of watching the dilapidated building named the "White House" in Sunnyside serve as a playground for criminals.
The City of Tshwane has finally taken a stance against drugs, prostitution and criminals using the area as their safe house.
Tshwane MMC for Community Safety and Emergency Services, Karen Meyer, said they had decided to demolish the building following numerous complaints from residents and ward councillors in the area.
She said crime surrounding the area had also steadily increased over the years.