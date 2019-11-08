Pretoria - Traffic came to a standstill on the corner Madiba and Lillian Ngoyi streets on Friday after some City of Tshwane workers embarked on a protest over salary increases.
Some motorists were forced to make U-turns in order to avoid protesters, who blocked traffic.
Workers claimed they have lost patience with their employer, accused of a delaying process to adjust their salaries.
This followed a 60-day benchmarking exercise undertaken to compare City salary scales with those of their counterparts.
The exercise was concluded two months back and its intention was to put Tshwane on a par with other Category 10 municipalities.