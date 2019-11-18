WATCH: Commuters, taxi drivers complain about drugs, robberies in Marabastad 'war zone'









Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo speaks to people in Marabastad. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi. Pretoria - For many commuters in Marabastad the drug ridden inner city is a journey fraught with danger. Commuter, taxi drivers and their associations complained to Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo about drugs. Commuters said one of the many problem at the taxi rank, besides the bad infrastructure was the "nyaope boys" who made using public transport a "living hell". The hell according to them starts in the early morning from 4.30am to 6am and then later again form 6pm until late. One of the commuters who uses the rank daily said in some instances robberies happen in broad daylight.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo speaks to people in Marabastad. Video: Sakhile Ndlazi.

”Marabastaad is a war zone. They (nyaope boys) rob you in broad daylight in front of people and the people don't even help you, they just pass by. There is also no security in sight.

Several commuters raised these concerns with the taxi drivers in July.

The drivers responded by forcefully removing the drug addicts from the rank.

"The taxi drivers used sjamboks to try and chase them away, but not long after that they came back. "

Commuters claimed that the drug addicts were also involved in armed robberies, smash-and-grabs and car break-ins.

"Sometimes they will even cut your bag underneath from behind with a razor without you knowing.

The visit is a continuation of a programme by the MEC to assess the state of various taxi rank facilities for possible interventions to improve conditions and also to explore economic opportunities.

Taxi rank facilities were identified by Premier David Makhura in his State of the Province Address as needing urgent intervention from the Gauteng Provincial Government.

Mamabolo said he would attend to the matter as from next year with short and long term solutions.

