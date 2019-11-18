Pretoria - For many commuters in Marabastad the drug ridden inner city is a journey fraught with danger.
Commuter, taxi drivers and their associations complained to Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo about drugs.
Commuters said one of the many problem at the taxi rank, besides the bad infrastructure was the "nyaope boys" who made using public transport a "living hell".
The hell according to them starts in the early morning from 4.30am to 6am and then later again form 6pm until late.
One of the commuters who uses the rank daily said in some instances robberies happen in broad daylight.