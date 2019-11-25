WATCH: Cop wants no bail for 2 men accused of murdering ANCYL member Lethabo Nkoana









The two men accused of killing ANCYL member Lethabo Nkoana appear in the Temba Magistrate's Court. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye Pretoria - The investigating officer looking into the death of ANCYL member Lethabo Nkoana is asking the court to deny the two accused bail for their own safety.

Sergeant Martin Mojapelo was testifying in the Temba Magistrate's Court during the bail application of the two men arrested in connection with the murder of Nkoana.

As court proceedings began, Kagiso Kekana, 29, was joined in the matter alongside Boitumelo Moatlhodi, 28, for the murder of Nkoana at an ANCYL rally at Temba stadium on November 9.





In their plea for bail, both men through their legal representatives handed in affidavits indicating they were pleading not guilty to the charges levelled against them.





Moatlhodi and Kekana are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, having an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The two men accused of killing ANCYL member Lethabo Nkoana appear in the Temba Magistrate's Court. Video: Goitsemang Tlhabye







Even though the firearm is still to be recovered by the police.





Moatlhodi has maintained he had no idea why he had been arrested, that he did not know the state's witnesses and has even gone as far as denying even being in the area at the time of shooting.





Alleging he had in fact been watching a soccer game on the day.





Meanwhile Kekana, alleged to be the getaway driver, stated he was a self-employed accountant earning R15 000, had strong family ties in Mamelodi and had no wish to interfere with witnesses or avoid prosecution.





He similar to Moatlhodi requested bail be set to R500.





However, officer Mojapelo insisted that Moatlhodi be denied bail as they had failed to confirm a permanent residential address for him and that he feared for his safety as the matter had been highly publicised in the news and on various social media platforms as Nkoana's killer.





"I might be an officer of the law but I hear people talking about this and I worry they may take things into their own hands."





Of Kekana, the officer did not oppose bail adding that he had co-operated with police from the onset and even handed himself over as and when he was requested to.





And it was for those reasons he said he had no objection to bail being granted to Kekana with conditions for him to report the Mamelodi East police station and to stay away from witnesses.





The matter continues tomorrow.



