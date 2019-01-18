Felix Mupambe's Jetta damaged by a tree after the strong winds hit the city last night. Picture: Virgilatte Gwangwa

Pretoria - Last night's severe thunderstorm and strong winds has left Felix Mupambe homeless and without a business as a tree fell on his minibus, caravan and his Jetta. The 60-year-old from Mkhombane informal settlement in Zwavelpoort, Pretoria east said the strong wind started at around 7pm while he was in his bedroom.

"At the time, my wife had gone to buy paraffin so she can come and prepare supper for us. It was not long until I heard a loud bang on the caravan and within seconds, there was rain coming inside," he said.

Although he had to saw his way out of the caravan with the help of neighbours, he sustained minor injuries.

Mupambe and his wife, Sibulayishe spent the night at the hall but said he did not know where he would lay his head tonight.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Felix Mupambe talks about the damage caused by the storm. Video: Virgilatte Gwangwa

Speaking to the Pretoria News, Mupambe said his life literally crushed before his eyes.

He said: "My minibus is in there, that is what I use to put food on the table. Right now I can't go to work and I don't know how I am going to support my family."

60-year-old Felix Mupambe with his minibus under a fallen tree in the background after yesterday's sever weather. Picture: Virgilatte Gwangwa

Earlier this week the South African Weather Services warned of severe thunderstorms and rain for Gauteng residents.

Forecasters also advised motorists to be cautious while driving.

Community members have since pleaded for assistance to their councillor but he told them there was nothing he could do.