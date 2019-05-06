DA shadow minister of public enterprises, Natasha Mazzone next to the burnt matchsticks at the Union Buildings. Picture: Thabo Madalane

Pretoria - The Democratic Alliance (DA) delivered and erected huge burnt matchsticks on the lawns of the Union Buildings to symbolise the realities that ordinary South Africans are going to be faced with regarding electricity after the election.



DA shadow minister of public enterprises, Natasha Mazzone has fiercely campaigned against the African National Congress’ (ANC) inability to contain the Eskom crisis.





According to Mazzone the ruling party and cash-strapped Eskom is squandering public money on excessive diesel to keep the lights on amid this week’s national and provincial elections.





“Between 2009 and 2019 over R47.4 billion worth of diesel was burnt to keep the lights on in our country but the ANC won’t tell us who has the contracts, they won’t tell us for how long this will go on because it is costing the country a fortune everyday,” Mazzone said.





Shortage of capacity has seen the power utility increase the use of its open-cycle gas turbines as manifested by the amount of diesel it had been buying.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video DA shadow minister of public enterprises, Natasha Mazzone addresses the media next to the burnt matchsticks at the Union Buildings. Video: Thabo Madalane







In the 2018/19 financial year, it was reported that Eskom spent R4.6 billion on diesel.





According to Mazzone, Eskom’s financial black hole keeps getting darker and deeper.





“Soon, Eskom may need a R100 billion a year to keep the lights on.





"The DA will continue to request transparency regarding the Chinese loans that have been secured by the government. Chinese development agencies have controversially ended up owning public facilities after enchanting vulnerable countries worldwide into a debt trap,”





“We cannot allow South Africa to fall for a trap like this because the ANC government is fumbling,” Mazzone said.





Furthermore, Mazzone added that if the ANC is not voted out it will mean that South Africa will in no doubt be plunged into darkness this winter.





“The ANC has misled the public about the gravity of the problems at Eskom and the reality is that Eskom cannot keep South Africa’s lights on because the business model of the entity is fundamentally broken,” Mazzone said.



