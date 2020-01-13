Pretoria - The DA's deputy chief whip Mpho Mehlape-Zimu in the City of Tshwane on Monday pressed fraud charges against the regional ANC leadership at Brooklyn police station for allegedly forging signatures of seven councillors "in an attempt to convene an illegal council sitting" last week.
Mehlape-Zimu implicated the ANC chief whip Aaron Maluleka, saying he must be held accountable for the alleged faked signatures.
She said: "We are here to lay charges against the ANC leadership in Tshwane.
"As the chief whip councillor Aaron Maluleka is the custodian of discipline in the ANC caucus. He needs to take responsibility for this."
She refused to disclose to the media the names of the implicated seven ANC councillors, who allegedly forged their signatures.