WATCH: DA to interdict the dissolution of Tshwane municipality - Randall Williams

Pretoria - The DA won't be fighting a losing battle by legally seeking to overturn a decision to put the City of Tshwane under administration. This was said by the DA's mayoral candidate Randall Williams during a media briefing in Pretoria. He said his party obtained legal advice on the legality of the council dissolution and putting the City under provincial administration. "We have obtained legal advice and will in all probability interdict the dissolution of the municipality," he said. On Thursday, Premier David Makhura announced that a decision was taken by the provincial executive council to disband Tshwane council and put the city under administration in line with Section 139 of the Constitution.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video DA mayoral candidate Randall Williams, briefs the media after the announcement by Premier David Makhura to place Tshwane under administration. Video: Rapula Moatshe





He said a team of administrators would take charge of the municipality for a period of 90 days,to be followed by by-elections in all the 105 wards.

Makhura said administrators would be given a mandate to expedite service delivery in Tshwane.

According to him, intervention was justified by the state of poor services such as undrinkable water in Hammanskraal and uncollected rubbish in some parts of the city.

Williams said the process followed by Maile and Co-operative and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Lebogang Maile was "fatally flawed because they have not followed due process".

"If we allow the opposition to subvert democratic processes to get their hands on municipal resources without having to govern and being accountable it will undermine our country's Constitution and democracy," he said.

He added that the decision has not yet been communicated to council Speaker Katlego Mathebe.

According to him, the metropolitan was not yet under administration because there were "still various regulations and processes to comply with".

"The official letters to Cogta's Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, for consideration, have not yet been served on the DA nor the municipality and to this date and time, the only real correlation to this, is the media statement issued by Maile on Thursday," Williams said.

He said that councillors would remain within their positions and would continue to serve their communities.

Maile indicated that he would meet with city managers to talk about the state of service delivery.

Williams said: "Maile's intention to meet with staff on Saturday and appoint an administrator is therefore wholly premature, in terms of Section 139 of the Constitution."

This week Makhura said his administration won't be held back to intervene in Tshwane because of "veiled threats" made by the DA to go to court.

Pretoria News