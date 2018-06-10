Pretoria - What is there to hide? This is what DA Gauteng Leader John Moodey said when he was refused entrance into the Desmond Tutu Refugee Centre in Marabastad.

The DA was on a mission to conduct an oversight inspection at the centre and invited the media but were refused entry.

The visit follows allegations that corrupt officials exploit vulnerable asylum seekers by taking bribes in order to secure assistance from the department.

If immigrants don’t pay bribes, they don’t get their official documents.

Foreign nationals couldn't hold in their complaints, as soon as they saw the media they started voicing out their concerns, experiences and the ill treatment they received from the centre.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video DA Gauteng leader John Moodey addresses the media after he was refused entry into the Desmond Tutu Refugee Centre in Marabastad. Video: Matlhatsi Dibakwane





But the centre security guard quickly jumped in to stop them from talking, he chased them away from the fence.

Fuming to be refused entry Moodey said: “They treat our people with disrespect and all he is is a security officer, the lowest class of a security officer.”

Most of the asylum seekers said they were there from 1am.

“I have been coming here for weeks without any hels and the security guards want bribes, I give them R200 and sometimes it can to R500,” one of the asylum seekers stated.

The DA said they will take up the issue of fraud and corruption happening at the centre with correct departments.

“The Department of Home Affairs is meant to ensure that law and order is upheld when people enter our borders. Any corruption in this process is a threat that will only exacerbate illegal immigration.”

Pretoria News