WATCH: David Makhura dissolves Tshwane council places it under administration

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane council has been dissolved with immediate effect and placed under administration by the provincial executive council, said Premier David Makhura. He was addressing the media at the legislature in Johannesburg. The announcement was made in the face of the threats by the DA to take the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Lebogang Maile to court if he put the metro under administration. Addressing the media Makhura said: "On December 6 2019 the provincial executive council took a decision to institute section 139 (1) (a) intervention, by issuing a clear directive about what the City should do to correct flagrant disregard of the Constitution and the law governing the operations of the municipalities." He said that a team of administrators would be announced in seven days to execute the mandate set out by the executive council in the interest of service delivery in Tshwane.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video MEC Lebogang Maile speaks about the City of Tshwane being placed under administration by the provincial executive council. Video: Rapula Moatshe





According to him, the administrators would be in charge for a period of 90 days before a final decision on the way forward was made.

He said: "The City of Tshwane has been deteriorating rapidly and is evidently on the decline.

"Residents are suffering while political parties are fighting in council and in courts."

He cited that people in Hammanskraal had for a long time been forced to consume dirty water and that a backlog of waste collection was the order of the day.

Makhura remarked that his administration would not be timid to take a decision because of "veiled threats" made by the DA's interim leader John Steenhuisen.

Steenhuisen accused Maile of abusing his power by taking over the municipality in line with Section 139 of the Constitution.

He said Section 139 was never crafted for the purpose in which Maile was "heading towards using it".

"I want to make it very clear that we will resist a Section 139 intervention by Maile. And if we need to take that matter on review to court we will be prepared to do so," he said.

Maile said: "Now they are likely to go to court because they are losing all the powers and privileges that they were enjoying when in power.

"We are not going to nurse the feelings of the Democratic Alliance.

"We are not interested in the happiness of the Democratic Alliance.

"We are interested in service delivery. We are interested in good governance."

Pretoria News