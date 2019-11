WATCH: Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation employees rally behind Boks









Employees of the Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation show support for the Boks on Church Square. Picture: Rudzani Matshili Pretoria - In less than 24 hours, the Springboks will take on England in the Rugby World Cup final in Japan and support has been pouring in here in the capital city, Pretoria.

The CBD is currently buzzing with songs of support as the Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation employees rally behind the team.

They held a short march to Church Square, near their offices to keep the World Cup spirit alive.





Clad in their Springbok T-shirts, they sang and chanted with some blowing vuvuzelas, led by the department's director general Vusumuzi Mkhize.





Employees of the Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation show support for the Boks.







They also sang the national anthem





While South Africa last won the Rugby World Cup in 2007, the employees are hopeful that the team will bring the trophy home this year.





“I have a feeling that we are bringing it home.





"The boys have my full support and I am 100% sure that they lift the Webb Ellis trophy and will not disappoint.





"I just want to say all the best of luck and we are behind you,” an employee said.





Meanwhile, #GoBokke and #StrongerTogether hashtags are also trending on Twitter with people from all backgrounds coming together in celebration and support of the Springboks.





Director General of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Vusumusi Mkhize, wishing the Springboks well.







President Cyril Ramaphosa has also left for Yokohama, Japan to give his support to the team.





Ramaphosa told Springboks captain Siya Kolisi in a video call that he was proud of them.





He said: "I must tell you that I am so proud of you, yourself personally.





"I'm very proud of the team as well.





You guys have done extremely well."