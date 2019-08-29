Tshwane Taxi drivers descend on Sunnyside in Pretoria as they allege it is the drug hub of the city. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye

Pretoria - Tshwane taxi drivers on a clean up campaign to rid the city of drugs have descended upon Sunnyside to protest as they allege it is the drug den of the city.



Taxi drivers who have been on the warpath with shops owned by foreign nationals and suspected to be distributing drugs have moved their focus to Sunnyside this afternoon where many shops have closed their doors.





According to taxi drivers it did not make sense to deal with small parts of the problem affecting many township youths, without dealing with the source of it all.





“Anyone who lives or has been in central Pretoria knows that if you want drugs at any given time, Sunnyside is the place to come to,” said taxi driver Sello Sekgale.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Tshwane Taxi drivers descend on Sunnyside in Pretoria as they allege it is the drug hub of the city. Video: Goitsemang Tlhabye.

“We are not fighting with the police, all we want is for them to come with us so we can search each and every flat here.





"We know there are drugs here and we want them gone.”





Sekgale said while they were happy Sunnyside police we’re willing to work with them, the same could not be said about SAPS Central police.





He alleged police at Central police station were corrupt and were in fact working and tipping off the drug dealers.



