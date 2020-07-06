WATCH: Eersterust parents plan protest at 6 schools against learners returning

Pretoria - Concerned parents are planning on staging a picket at six different schools in and around Eersterust against learners returning.

Various parents went to a shop near Hans Covadale Road with placards and are prepping for a parents meeting at PS Fourie Primary School before embarking on a protest.

Organiser and member of the SGB at PS Fourie Primary School Debbie Moses blamed the education department for the premature reopening of schools at the height of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Moses said they are calling on parents, teachers and supporters to voice their concerns about the health and safety of children that they say is being compromised.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Parent Debbie Moses at a protest in Eersterust against schools reopening. Video: Sakhile Ndlazi





“My kid is in Grade R and no way in hell am I taking him back to the school.

"I really think the department is making a huge mistake and and are putting our kids at risk,” she said.