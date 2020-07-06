WATCH: Eersterust parents plan protest at 6 schools against learners returning
Pretoria - Concerned parents are planning on staging a picket at six different schools in and around Eersterust against learners returning.
Various parents went to a shop near Hans Covadale Road with placards and are prepping for a parents meeting at PS Fourie Primary School before embarking on a protest.
Organiser and member of the SGB at PS Fourie Primary School Debbie Moses blamed the education department for the premature reopening of schools at the height of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
Moses said they are calling on parents, teachers and supporters to voice their concerns about the health and safety of children that they say is being compromised.
“My kid is in Grade R and no way in hell am I taking him back to the school.
"I really think the department is making a huge mistake and and are putting our kids at risk,” she said.
In recent days, there have been growing calls for the school academic year to be suspended.
A group of high school and primary school principals have written an open letter to the department and President Cyril Ramaphosa to object to the phased reopening of schools during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Today Grades R, 6 and 11 pupils were scheduled to join the grade 7s and matrics.
It’s been a month since grade sevens and matrics went back to school and since the, 2 740 teachers have been infected by Covid-19 while 1 260 pupils also caught coronavirus.
Pretoria News