WATCH: Eersterust residents protest over lack of proper housing

Pretoria - Disgruntled Eersterust residents took to the streets today, saying they are tired of the government being big on promises and small on the delivery of houses.

Numerous shops were looted along with the Civic Centre which was also vandalised while burning tyres and boulders continue to block Hans Coverdale Road.

Residents have slammed the government, saying it has neglected to offer proper housing to backyard dwellers and that people who have been on housing lists in different communities for years are being overlooked. As a result people have started erecting shacks on vacant land.

Tshwane metro police have since demolished the structures erected behind the stadium along Hans Coverdale Road and fired rubber bullets.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Eersterust residents protest against the govenment not delivering houses. Video: Sakhile Ndlazi





The people taking part in the land grab were mostly backroom dwellers who said they've been waiting for RDP houses for more than 10 years.

Since yesterday, men and women with spades and pitchforks have been seen moving between the tall grass on various open pieces of land in the Eersterust.