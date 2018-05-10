Pretoria - Picketing by EFF supporters outside the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Arcardia against the illegal occupation of Western Sahara has started with the crowd chanting and dancing to Struggle songs.

Party supporters were on Thursday morning bused from Church Square to the embassy on the corner of Farenden and Francis Baard streets.

Clad in their tradional red colours they have been urged to maintain order throughout the picketing.

Farenden Street, where the main activitiy is under way, has been closed off to traffic.

There is a presence of SAPS officers, who are keeping an eye on the situation.

They are expected to be addressed later in the day by the party's Commander-in-Chief Julius Malema.

Malema, who has not yet arrived, is expected to be joined by other national EFF leaders.

During the party's mobilisation on Wednesday, some party regional leaders said at least more than 10 000 EFF members were mobilised to join the mass protest.

They said the intention of the picket was to send a message to all African countries that the party is in solidarity with Western Sahara.

On its website the party denounced Morocco's "illegal occupation" of Western Sahara, saying it marked the subjugation of the inhabitants in that territory.

"Morocco does not believe in values of self-determination," the party said.

It further said: "It is our understanding that for many decades, Morocco has unlawfully occupied a significant part of Western Sahara, a reality which even the United Nations, as well as the rest of the international community, frowns upon.

Morocco has frustrated all attempts by the international community to secure the decolonisation of Western Sahara and right to self-determination.

There are numerous reports in the public domain which attest to Morocco's King Mohammed VI’s reluctance to map out a peaceful way in securing the independence and decolonisation of Western Sahara.

Such overt arrogance not only undermines the right to self-determination and autonomy of the people of Sahara but also undermines the decorum and legitimate expectations of democracy and freedom held in high regard by the international community."

The party has recently asked the South African Football Association not to support Morocco's bid for 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Pretoria News