Pretoria - The monthly council sitting of the City of Tshwane got off to a dramatic start on Thursday with the EFF councillors calling for its postponement, citing that it began late. EFF councillors complained that the meeting got under way at least 20 minutes outside the legally permissible time for council proceeding to take place.

Their stance was, however, rejected by ANC councillors, who wanted the meeting to continue unhindered.

They made fruitless efforts to call to order the singing EFF councillors, who were on their feet.

Acting council speaker ZC Khumalo refused to budge to the EFF's call to abandon the meeting, challenging them to take him to court if they were against his ruling.

He pointed out that the meeting, which was scheduled to start at 10am, was officially commenced at 10:18am.

His response however didn't discourage the EFF councillors, who relentlessly voiced their disgruntlement with the ruling.

Khumalo also came under pressure when the EFF confronted him, demanding that he endorse their other call for an hour caucus.

He initially disagreed to grant them a caucus until the ANC chief whip, Aaron Maluleka, intervened by telling him that the EFF has the right to have a caucus in line with council rules.

EFF councillor Obakeng Ramabodu unleashed scathing remarks on Khumalo, accusing him of being "partisan or trying to unite the two sides (DA and ANC) that want to have a relationship".

"This thing you are doing you are not going to last as the speaker," he said.

Party leader Moaferika Mabogwana accused Khumalo of hastening to have a meeting because he supported the move to remove City Manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola with chief operating officer James Murphy.

He was supported by Ramabodu, who said: "We were not there when you were appointing James Murphy in a restaurant."

Chief whip Van der Heever intervened by referring all the EFF councillors who invaded the speaker's space to the rules and ethics committee.

