Pretoria - With Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni expected to deliver his budget speech next week, pensioners seeking significant pension increases staged a sit-in outside the Department of Finance on Church Square.
At least 100 elderly people traveled from as far as KwaZulu-Natal, the Vaal and Tembisa to join forces with pensioners in Tshwane to convince the government to increase their meagre R1 780 pension to R2 500.
Blocking the entrance to the building they demanded Mboweni increase their pension and also to give them a 13th cheque every year.
They said their pension was not enough to cope with the inflation rate and that subjected them to poverty.
They said it could not be right that a government that sought and fought for the R3 500 minimum wage for working class workers wanted it's elderly citizens to survive on just 50% of the minimum wage.