WATCH: Elderly want others to stay home while they collect Sassa grants
Pretoria - Elderly grant beneficiaries are pleading with the government to keep everyone else at home to allow them to make use of Sassa paying out their grants.
The payment of grant's has been moved from the first of every month to the fourth for the elderly and disabled beneficiaries with all other social security beneficiaries being paid two days later.
The scene at the Ga-Rankuwa City Shopping Centre was chaotic as hundreds of elderly residents filled up queues outside the centre from early morning
Many of the elderly said even though they were grateful their money was being paid out first they were still struggling to get things done.
Elizabeth Medupe, who accompanied her grandmother said they found it difficult to keep up with social distancing and the number of people out shopping.
"I'm glad they're getting their money but I wish the government had kept everyone else at home. Right now there's just too much activity going on."
"Even if they give them a time frame to say only the elderly can go out to get their grants and do their shopping for a few hours and then let the rest out afterwards, I believe it would make a difference."
Jacobeth Modikwe said it was frustrating for many of them as they were made to wait in long slow moving queues alongside young people.
"The young people push you when you eventually get inside. We stayed indoors at home and coming into contact with others here puts us at risk."
Pretoria News